Trump deletes Jesus post of himself after outcry

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Apr 13) deleted a social media image apparently depicting him as Jesus after an outcry from religious leaders that he was being blasphemous.

The image posted on Trump's Truth Social platform showed him in flowing red and white robes, touching the forehead of what appeared to be a sick man and with light shining from his hand and head.

An American flag waved in the background while various figures gazed up at the president in reverence.

The AI picture was posted late Sunday and removed Monday.

Asked about the post, Trump denied that he was trying to look like Jesus Christ.

"I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor and had to do Red Cross," he told journalists. "It's supposed to be me as a doctor, making people better. And I do make people better. I make people a lot better."