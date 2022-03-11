'Tsunami of goodwill': Ukrainian orphans welcomed in Lithuania shelters

TRAKAI, Lithuania: Forty-four children from an orphanage in eastern Ukraine settled in Lithuanian Trakai resort last week, after a 36-hour bus journey through bombed country.

The United Nations refugee agency said over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine since war began, as fighting intensified following Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

In the swanky resort, with large windows of its main hall overlooking a medieval castle on an island of a frozen lake, the children, aged two to 18, help each other set up lunch on a shiny table, before the older ones take restless kids for a daytime slumber in their cabins.

Back in Ukraine, the children were told to sleep fully dressed on makeshift beds on the ground floor in their orphanage since the Russian action in Ukraine began, so they could move to the basements quickly as air raid sirens blared every few hours, said Sergei Drok, a priest who founded the orphanage.