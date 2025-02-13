Trump nominee Gabbard heads toward confirmation as intelligence chief

WASHINGTON: Tulsi Gabbard, a former US Representative with little intelligence experience, should be confirmed as the top US spy by Wednesday (Feb 12) morning, as Republicans line up behind a nominee once seen as among President Donald Trump's most controversial picks.

The Senate voted 52-46, along party lines, on Monday on a procedural measure to limit debate on the nomination, clearing the way for the 100-member chamber to vote on Gabbard's confirmation to a position overseeing the 18-agency intelligence community.

A vote to confirm Gabbard would be another victory for Trump's push to secure quick Senate approval for his nominees. The Senate's Republican majority leader, John Thune, planned to start voting on Robert F Kennedy Jr, who also faced fierce opposition, immediately after the Gabbard confirmation vote.

With a snowstorm hitting the capital, the greatest uncertainty surrounding what was once considered Gabbard's at-risk nomination was whether bad weather might delay the vote.

Senators were due to vote on Gabbard shortly after midnight. Republicans, who have a 53-47 Senate majority, were confident. Vice President JD Vance, whose vote would be needed if they worried about a 50-50 tie, is out of the country.

Gabbard, a 43-year-old former Democrat, once faced bipartisan questions about her past statements seen as supporting US adversaries. If confirmed, she would oversee an agency created by Congress in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, al Qaeda attacks on the US to coordinate the country's sprawling intelligence apparatus.

"The selection of a DNI is a very big deal," said Emily Harding, director of the Intelligence, National Security and Technology Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noting the DNI's broad access to classified material and role as the president's main intelligence adviser.