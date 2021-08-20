Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

People wearing protective face masks walk past shops, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in the Old City of Tunis, Tunisia, on Aug 3, 2021. (Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

20 Aug 2021 04:11AM (Updated: 20 Aug 2021 04:11AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TUNIS: Tunisia will from Aug 25 require 10 days of quarantine for visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a move to help keep the pandemic under control as cases have begun to fall, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Effective on Thursday, the North African country relaxed its nightly curfew and allowed cafes and restaurants to remain open until 10 p.m., in a partial easing of restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 contagion.

The moves come amid a decline in the number of coronavirus infections and a clear increase in vaccination rates.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ec

Related Topics

COVID-19 coronavirus

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us