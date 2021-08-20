Tunisia to impose compulsory quarantine on visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19

TUNIS: Tunisia will from Aug 25 require 10 days of quarantine for visitors who have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a move to help keep the pandemic under control as cases have begun to fall, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Effective on Thursday, the North African country relaxed its nightly curfew and allowed cafes and restaurants to remain open until 10 p.m., in a partial easing of restrictions imposed to curb COVID-19 contagion.

The moves come amid a decline in the number of coronavirus infections and a clear increase in vaccination rates.