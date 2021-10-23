Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Tunisia imposes COVID-19 vaccine pass on Tunisians and all foreign visitors
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Tunisia imposes COVID-19 vaccine pass on Tunisians and all foreign visitors

Tunisia imposes COVID-19 vaccine pass on Tunisians and all foreign visitors

FILE PHOTO: Patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) receive treatment at the emergency department of Charles Nicole Hospital in Tunis, Tunisia July 13, 2021. Picture taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui

23 Oct 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2021 05:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TUNIS: Tunisia is imposing COVID-19 vaccine passes on Tunisians and all foreign visitors, a presidential decree showed on Friday (Oct 22).

Officials, employees and users are required to show a card proving inoculation against the coronavirus to access public and private administrations, according to the decree. The pass will also be required to enter cafes, restaurants, hotels and tourist establishments, it said.

The decree showed that the jobs of employees who did not receive vaccination in the public and private sectors will be suspended until the vaccine pass is presented.

The vaccine pass will also be a necessary document for travelling abroad. The decree says that authorities should give a pass to every person who has received the vaccination. It will also be given to foreign visitors who present a certificate of vaccination upon arrival.

More than 4.2 million of Tunisians out of about 11.6 million resident have completed their COVID-19 vaccination, the Tunisian Ministry of Health said.

Tunisia last month entirely lifted its nightly curfew after about a year in force, as outbreaks of the virus diminished.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us