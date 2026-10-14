Ex-gang leader sentenced to minimum 40 years for Tupac murder

"BORN AN ICON"

The killing of Shakur, also known as 2Pac, was one of America's most famous cold cases, prompting endless debate among music fans over who did it, and why.



Known for hits including "All Eyez on Me," Shakur -- the son of a Black Panther activist -- was raised in Harlem and Baltimore, but quickly became the epitome of California hip hop when he signed with Los Angeles-based Death Row Records.



His sister Sekyiwa Shakur paid emotional tribute on Tuesday to her brother, a man whom she said "was born an icon."



She said their mother "consciously raised him to be a human rights activist, someone to stand up for those weaker and smaller than he was, and that's who he was to me and all the family. He was the person that you go to for protection.



"He dedicated his career to the advancement of his people. He was gentle and kind to women and children. He fed anyone he knew that didn't have. He was truly my shining star, my shining prince. He was who God trusted to take care of me."



Davis offered no words of contrition ahead of the sentence being handed down, vowing only to appeal the guilty finding.