Turkey arrests Syrian woman, accuses terrorist group over Istanbul attack

ISTANBUL: Turkey on Monday (Nov 14) accused a Syrian woman of planting a bomb that killed six people in Istanbul, blaming the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) of carrying out the attack.

Two girls, aged nine and 15, were among those killed when the bomb exploded shortly after 1300 GMT (9pm Singapore time) on Sunday in Istiklal Avenue, home to smart boutiques and European consulates. More than 80 other people were wounded.

"The person who planted the bomb has been arrested," Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency early Monday.

"According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible," Soylu said.

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara and its Western allies, has waged a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s.

It denied any role in the latest attack.

"There is no relationship between the PKK and yesterday's explosion in Istanbul," the group's spokesman told AFP.

A Turkish official told AFP that initial findings point to "units within a youth organisation affiliated with the PKK."

Police, quoted by private NTV television, said the chief suspect is a Syrian woman working for Kurdish militants. Forty-six people were detained in total, police said.

Police footage shared with Turkish media showed a young woman in a purple sweatshirt being apprehended in an Istanbul flat.

Police, cited by NTV, named her as Alham Albashir and said she was arrested at 2.50 am (7.50am Singapore time) in an Istanbul suburb. Local media said she was a trained PKK intelligence operative and 23 years old.