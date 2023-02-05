Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Turkey detains 15 for Islamic State links but finds no concrete threats
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Turkey detains 15 for Islamic State links but finds no concrete threats

Turkey detains 15 for Islamic State links but finds no concrete threats

Turkish riot police patrol outside the Swedish consulate in Istanbul, Turkey on Jan 24, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer)

05 Feb 2023 04:11PM (Updated: 05 Feb 2023 04:11PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL: Turkish police have arrested 15 people for alleged links to the extremist Islamic State group, the country's official news agency said late Saturday (Feb 4), following days of security warnings by Western consulates.

Anadolu news agency, sourcing an Istanbul police statement, said the group was detained for purportedly planning attacks on the Swedish and Dutch Consulates in Istanbul as well as on churches and synagogues. But the police added they couldn't ascertain any “concrete threats” against the locations.

The intelligence that led to the police operation stated that the group may have received instructions from an affiliate of Islamic State called Islamic State-Khorasan Province, which is active in South Asia and Central Asia.

Sweden and the Netherlands have been the subject of angry protests in Turkey after an anti-Muslim activist burned the Muslim holy book in Stockholm and a similar action took place in The Hague in the Netherlands.

This week, a group of Western countries temporarily closed down their consulates in Istanbul over security concerns. Turkish government officials accused them of failing to share information on the security threat that led to the closures and of aiming to cause harm to Turkey.

In November, a bombing on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Avenue, located in the heart of the city and near a number of foreign consulates, killed six people and wounded several others. Turkish authorities blamed the attack on Kurdish militants but they have denied involvement.

Related:

Source: AP/jo

Related Topics

Turkey Islamic State Islam Muslim

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.