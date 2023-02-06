Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria

Turkey earthquake of magnitude 7.9 shakes central region, Syria

Collapsed and damaged buildings following an earthquake, in Hama, Syria on Feb 6, 2023. (Photo: Sham FM/Handout via Reuters)

06 Feb 2023 11:22AM (Updated: 06 Feb 2023 11:53AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DIYARBAKIR, Turkey: A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.9 struck southern Turkey early on Monday (Feb 6) and was felt in Cyprus, Lebanon and Syria, collapsing buildings and sending residents into the snowy streets, witnesses and broadcasters said.

At least 15 people were killed in Turkey, local officials said, although the toll threatened to climb much higher because many buildings were destroyed.

Locals officials said five people died in the province of Osmaniye and 10 more in Sanliurfa, which sits near Turkey's border with Syria.

The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said the quake struck at a depth of 10km near the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, while the EMSC monitoring service said the chance of a tsunami risk was being evaluated.

In this video grab from AFP TV taken on Feb 6, 2023, rescuers search for victims of a 7.9-magnitude earthquake that hit Diyarbakir, in southeastern Turkey, levelling buildings across several cities and causing damages in neighbouring Syria. (Photo: AFP/AFPTV/Mahmut Bozarslan)
In this handout photo taken by Sana news agency in Hama, Syria on Feb 6, 2023, rescuers search for victims from an eight-storey building that collapsed after an 7.9-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey. (Photo: Handout/SANA/AFP)
In this handout photo taken by Sana news agency in Hama, Syria on Feb 6, 2023, rescuers evacuate a victim from an eight-storey building that collapsed after an 7.9-magnitude earthquake in southern Turkey. (Photo: Handout/SANA/AFP)

The tremor lasted about a minute and shattered windows, according to a Reuters witness in Diyarbakir, 350km to the east.

Broadcasters TRT and Haberturk showed images of people gathered around wrecked buildings in Kahramanmaras, seeking survivors.

The governor of Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa province, Salih Ayhan, said on Twitter, "We have destroyed buildings" and urged people to move to safe locations.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) put the magnitude of the quake at 7.4 near Kahramanmaras and the larger city of Gaziantep, close to the Syrian border.

Syrian state media said a large number of buildings collapsed in the province of Aleppo, while a source in the Hama civil service said several buildings collapsed there.

"Paintings fell off the walls in the house," said Samer, a resident of Damascus, the Syrian capital. "I woke up terrified. Now we’re all dressed and standing at the door."

People in Damascus, as well as in the Lebanese cities of Beirut and Tripoli ran into the street on foot and took to their cars to get away from their buildings in case of collapses, witnesses said.

The area is regularly hit by strong earthquakes.

The head of the Turkish Red Cross said it was mobilising resources for the region as it had received information of serious damage and collapsed buildings, and urged people to evacuate damaged homes.

Source: Agencies/rc

Related Topics

Turkey earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.