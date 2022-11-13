Deadly blast in Turkey rocks busy central Istanbul avenue, cause unknown

ISTANBUL: At least four people were killed and more than 30 were wounded on Sunday (Nov 13) when an explosion rocked a busy pedestrian street in central Istanbul, sending people running from the fiery blast, according to the local governor and published videos.

Ambulances rushed to the scene on the packed Istiklal shopping avenue, which police quickly cordoned off. The area, in the city's Beyoglu district, had been crowded as usual with shoppers, tourists and families, TRT and other media reported.

State-owned Anadolu agency said the cause of the blast was not yet known.

"There was a loss of life and injuries," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said on Twitter, adding that the explosion occurred around 4.20pm local time (9.20pm Singapore time).