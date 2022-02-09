Logo
Turkey logs 111,096 COVID-19 cases, 231 deaths in 24 hours, ministry says
FILE PHOTO: Eda Elal, a "ghassal", who prepares corpses for burial according to Islamic rituals, prepares a corpse for burial at a washing cabin, called a "ghassilhane", where men wash male bodies and women wash female bodies free of charge in Istanbul, Turkey, December 16, 2021. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
FILE PHOTO: Eda Elal, a "ghassal", who prepares corpses for burial according to Islamic rituals, prepares tea for her family at her home in Istanbul, Turkey, January 10, 2022. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
09 Feb 2022 02:18AM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 02:18AM)
ANKARA: Turkey has recorded 111,096 new COVID-19 infections in the space of 24 hours, just below the record daily high from the previous week, as well as its highest daily death toll in months, health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

In late December, daily cases stood at about 20,000 but have since surged due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. On Friday, Turkey reported a record 111,157 infections.

Data on Thursday also showed 241 people died due to COVID-19 in the same 24-hour period, the highest daily toll since Nov 3, while Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to complete their vaccination and the elderly to exercise more caution.

Source: Reuters/ec

