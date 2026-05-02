Turkish police fire tear gas, arrest hundreds at Istanbul May Day rallies

ISTANBUL: Turkish police on Friday (May 1) fired tear gas and arrested hundreds of people holding May Day demonstrations in Istanbul, as thousands rallied nationwide.



A statement from the office of the governor of Istanbul said that as of 6pm (11pm, Singapore time), police had arrested 575 people, describing them as people who had defied security decisions.



Earlier, the CHD Lawyers' Association said police had arrested at least 550 people by mid-afternoon in Istanbul, where police fired tear gas from riot-control vehicles into the crowd, AFP journalists observed.



Large numbers of police, many in riot gear, had set up metal barricades to cut off access to central neighbourhoods of Istanbul, including Taksim Square, the site of many gatherings.



Images aired on the opposition channel HALK TV also showed the president of the Turkish Workers' Party, Erkan Bas, engulfed in pepper spray.



"Those in power already speak 365 days a year, so let workers talk about the hardships they face at least one day a year," he said.



Police focussed on groups who had signalled their intention to march to Taksim Square - the scene of several anti-government protests in the past - which had been sealed off overnight by police.



A union official, Basaran Aksu, was arrested just after denouncing the Taksim lockdown.



"You can't close off a square to the workers of Türkiye," he said.



"Everyone uses Taksim, for official ceremonies, for celebrations. Only the labourers, the workers, the poor find the square closed to them."