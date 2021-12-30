Logo
Turkey registers 36,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Apr 29
Turkey registers 36,000 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Apr 29

FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is parked on a main street as medics make public announcement from it to convince people to get vaccinated amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in Diyarbakir, Turkey July 27, 2021. Picture taken July 27, 2021. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

30 Dec 2021 03:34AM (Updated: 30 Dec 2021 03:34AM)
ISTANBUL: Turkey logged 36,684 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the highest number of daily infections since Apr 29, health ministry data showed, as Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged citizens to get booster vaccinations.

Turkey also recorded 142 deaths from the virus, according to the data. Daily deaths have hovered just below 200 in recent weeks, despite cases falling to around 20,000 in that period. Turkey's daily cases have risen in recent days due to the spread of the Omicron variant.

Source: Reuters

