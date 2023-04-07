Türkiye, Russia agree on need to lift fertiliser export obstacles

ANKARA, Türkiye: Russia and Türkiye agreed during talks in Ankara on Friday (Apr 7) that obstacles must be lifted to ensure freer Russian fertiliser and grain exports, and enable a United Nations-brokered deal ensuring Black Sea shipments of Ukrainian grain to be extended beyond next month.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said he and Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed "a failure" to implement the terms of the Black Sea grain deal.

He also said Russia could work outside it if Western countries maintain what he said were obstacles to agricultural exports, which he said were getting tougher.

The deal, agreed last July, ensures safe passage of grains and other commodities from Ukrainian ports despite a Russian naval blockade. Last month, Russia said it would extend it for another 60 days even though the UN, Ukraine and Türkiye had pushed for a repeat 120-day rollover.

Alongside Lavrov, Cavusoglu told a news conference that Türkiye was committed to extending the deal beyond mid-May.

"We attach importance to the continuation of the agreement ... not only for Russia and Ukraine's grain and fertiliser exports, but also for stopping the world food crisis," Cavusoglu said.

"We also agree that the obstacles to the export of Russian grain and fertiliser should be removed. Issues need to be addressed for the grain deal to be extended further," he said.