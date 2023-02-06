'So scared': Fear of aftershocks in debris-strewn Turkey

DIYARBAKIR: Tulin Akkaya had just started to gather her thoughts after being woken by the biggest earthquake to strike Turkey in nearly a century when a second massive jolt sent her scrambling for safety on the street.

Buildings lay in ruins around her southeastern city of Diyarbakir - home to many of the millions who have fled war and poverty in neighbouring Syria.

The same crescent of devastation stretched across major cities running along the two countries' border in the wake of the 7.8-magnitude pre-dawn quake.

Officials have put the combined death toll at nearly 1,800.

The number was certain to grow and Akkaya was trying to piece together the remains of her life when a second jolt shook her house and sent her rushing outside.

"I am so scared. I felt (the aftershock) so strongly because I live on the top floor," the 30-something housewife said.

"We rushed outside in panic. It was almost the same as the morning's earthquake. I can't go back to my apartment now, I don't know what will happen next."