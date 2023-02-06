Impact of Turkey earthquake on local population, economy will be 'massive': Expert

A powerful earthquake in Turkey and Syria that was also felt in Lebanon and Israel will have a “massive” impact on the country’s people and economy, an expert said on Monday (Feb 6), hours after the natural disaster happened.

The earthquake was of the same magnitude, 7.8, as the strongest recorded in Turkey in 1939.

The initial aftershock data says that the earthquake had a rupture length of more than 300km, said an expert in the field, Professor Paul Martin Mai.

“Over a length of 300km, villages and towns are destroyed, economies are affected, the life infrastructure - gas, electricity, water pipelines - will be disrupted,” the academic from the Earth Science and Engineering department at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology in Saudi Arabia told CNA’s Asia Now.