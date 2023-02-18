Turkish Internet bites back at state after deadly quake

ISTANBUL: Nothing is ever deleted or forgotten on the Internet.

Turkish officials learned that the hard way when grieving users began sharing old tweets and videos embarrassing for the government after last week's disastrous earthquake.

One clip shows President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulating officials for adopting an amnesty law in 2018 forgiving faults in nearly 6 million buildings that failed safety regulations.

Filmed during rallies in Hatay, Kahramanmaras and Malatya - all areas badly affected by the Feb 6 disaster - Erdogan boasted that he had "solved the problem" for residents to stay in their homes.

Erdogan's popularity over his two-decade rule rested on his ability to create an affluent new middle class and modern, affordable housing in an underdeveloped region.

But those comments, while well-received by people who avoided losing their homes at the time, now look ill-conceived.

Experts say that contractors' failure to comply with building codes in the earthquake-prone region explains the huge death toll, which has climbed above 38,000 in Türkiye and approached 3,700 in Syria.

"Buildings kill people, not earthquakes. We must learn to live with earthquakes ... and take measures accordingly," Erdogan tweeted in 2013, when he was prime minister.

That tweet has now been shared thousands of times.