Relief workers brave Türkiye-Syria aftershocks to aid quake response

Amid the devastation in quake-hit Türkiye and Syria, aid workers are braving aftershocks to deliver humanitarian support.

But despite being trained and experienced in relief efforts, many were not prepared for the scale of the disaster.

“We usually come up with a clear situation report and identify the damage – for floods, airstrikes, multiple emergencies – but yesterday, this was not possible," said Action for Humanity's head of global programmes Wassim Khmaja on Tuesday (Feb 7).

"The damage is too vast and exceeds the capacities of any NGO."

He added that the past day had been highly stressful for the group's relief workers in both countries, with many continuing to work despite worries over the safety of their families.

“(Some of our colleagues) are not sure if their families are alive and safe, or if their houses have collapsed or not,” said Mr Khmaja, head of Global Programmes at the non-profit agency.

“But at the same time, driven by duty, they are roving between affected villages and towns, assessing the needs of those affected, trying to get supplies and deciding on the best way to intervene.”