'Is the world there?': Dramatic rescues as Türkiye-Syria quake toll nears 25,000

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye: Rescuers pulled children and the elderly from the rubble Saturday (Feb 11) as miraculous survival stories coincided with hasty mass burials five days after an earthquake devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria, leaving almost 25,000 dead.

Tens of thousands of local and international rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite freezing weather that has compounded the misery of millions now in desperate need of aid.

However, amid the destruction and death, survivors continue to emerge.

"Is the world there?" asked 70-year-old Menekse Tabak as she was pulled out from the rubble in the southern city of Kahramanmaras - the epicentre of Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor - to applause and cries praising God, according to a video shared on state broadcaster TRT Haber.

In southern Hatay, a two-year-old girl was found alive 123 hours after the quake, reported the Hurriyet daily online, adding to numerous children saved long after the disaster, and a pregnant woman who was found on Friday.

Meanwhile, in southern Türkiye, families clutched each other in grief at a cotton field that has been transformed into a cemetery, with an endless stream of bodies arriving for swift burial.

Compounding the anguish, the United Nations has warned that at least 870,000 people urgently need of hot meals across Türkiye and Syria. In Syria alone, up to 5.3 million people may have been made homeless.

Türkiye's disaster agency on Saturday said nearly 32,000 people from Turkish bodies are working on search and rescue efforts. In addition, there are 8,294 international rescuers.