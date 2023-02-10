Hopes dim as death toll from Türkiye-Syria quake tops 21,000

BAB AL-HAWA BORDER CROSSING: Rescuers were scouring debris on Friday (Feb 10) nearly 100 hours after a massive earthquake hit Türkiye and Syria, killing at least 21,000 people in one of the region's worst disasters for a century.

The first UN aid deliveries arrived on Thursday in Syrian rebel-held zones, but chances of finding survivors have dimmed since the passing of the three-day mark that experts consider a critical period to save lives.

Bitter cold hampered search efforts in both countries.

Relatives were left scouring body bags laid out in a hospital car park in Türkiye's southern city of Antakya to search for missing relatives, an indication of the scale of the tragedy.

But more than 80 hours after the disaster struck, 16-year-old Melda Adtas was found alive in the southern Turkish city of Antakya.

Her overjoyed father was in tears and the grieving nation cheered an agonisingly rare piece of good news.

"My dear, my dear!" he called out as rescuers pulled the teen out of the rubble and the watching crowd broke into applause.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck early Monday as people slept, in a region where many had already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria's civil war.