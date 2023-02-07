Earthquake rescue work moves slowly as death toll tops 5,000 in Türkiye and Syria

ANTAKYA: Overwhelmed rescuers struggled to save people trapped under the rubble as the death toll from a devastating earthquake in Türkiye and Syria rose above 5,000 on Tuesday (Feb 7), with despair mounting and the scale of the disaster hampering relief efforts.

In the Turkish city of Antakya near the Syrian border, where 10-storey buildings had crumbled onto the streets, Reuters journalists saw rescue work being conducted on one out of dozens of mounds of rubble.

The temperature was close to freezing as the rain came down and there was no electricity or fuel in the city.

The magnitude 7.8 quake hit Türkiye and neighbouring Syria early on Monday, toppling thousands of buildings including many apartment blocks, wrecking hospitals, and leaving thousands of people injured or homeless.

In Türkiye, the death toll climbed to at least 3,419.

The death toll in Syria, already devastated by more than 11 years of war, stands at more than 1,600.

Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts through the night. A woman's voice was heard calling for help under a pile of rubble in the southern Turkish province of Hatay. Nearby, the body of a small child lay lifeless.

Weeping in the rain, a resident who gave his name as Deniz wrung his hands in despair.

"They're making noises but nobody is coming," he said. "We're devastated, we're devastated. My God ... They're calling out. They're saying, 'Save us' but we can't save them. How are we going to save them? There has been nobody since the morning."