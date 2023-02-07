Türkiye's Iskenderun port on fire after quake, operations halted

HATAY, Türkiye: Dozens of cargo containers were on fire for the second day running on Tuesday (Feb 7) in Türkiye's quake-hit southern port city of Iskenderun, shutting down operations and forcing freight liners to divert vessels to other ports.

The blaze at the Iskenderun international port has raged since 5pm on Monday, when one of its containers toppled over from aftershocks following the deadly 7.8-magnitude quake, Hurriyet daily reported.

Images broadcast by the NTV news channel showed thick black plumes of smoke billowing from the containers.

Another video showed unsuccessful attempts to put the fire out on Monday night.

Turkish shipping agency Tribeca said on Tuesday some cargo areas of Limak port at the Iskenderun complex were still on fire and the terminal was closed to all operations until further notice.

Leading global container shipping group AP Moller Maersk said in an advisory on Tuesday there had been significant damage to logistics and transport infrastructure around the earthquake epicentre, including at the Port of Iskenderun.

It said it was looking to divert ships as needed, given the "severe structural damage, leading to a complete stop of all operations until further notice".

"We will need to perform a change of destination for all bookings bound for the port or already on the water. We are currently planning to divert containers to nearby hubs within operational feasibility or hold at transhipment ports - including Port of Mersin (in Türkiye) and Port Said (in Egypt)," it said.

German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd said that it was taking shipments from Mersin given the closure of Iskenderun.