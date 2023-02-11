Stay or go: Turkish quake leaves few options for survivors

ANTAKYA, Turkey: Eyes red, features drawn, Fidan Turan looks lost as she stands in the middle of the street, wondering whether she should leave her devastated Turkish city or stay through its post-quake recovery.

The building she lives in seems to have held up better than those of her neighbours in Antakya, a historic centre near the Syrian border, framed by mountains and dotted with ancient mosques.

Her metal door stood strong and the windows are still in place. Even the air conditioner is hanging in there, only showing a few cracks from Monday's 7.8-magnitude tremor.

But many who survived the disaster fear another big jolt.