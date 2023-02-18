Türkiye-Syria earthquake death toll passes 45,000; many still missing in flattened apartments

ANTAKYA/KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye: More than 45,000 people have been killed in the earthquake that struck Türkiye and Syria, and the toll is expected to soar with about 264,000 apartments in Türkiye destroyed and many still missing in the country's worst modern disaster.

Eleven days after the quake hit, three survivors were dug out from the rubble in Türkiye on Friday (Feb 17). The death toll in Türkiye stands at 39,672, while neighbouring Syria has reported more than 5,800 deaths. Syria's toll has not changed for days.

Mosques around the world on Friday performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Türkiye and Syria, many of whom could not receive full burial rites given the enormity of the disaster.

While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, domestic teams continued to search through flattened buildings on Saturday hoping to find more survivors who defied the odds. Experts say most rescues occur in the 24 hours following an earthquake.

Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued in the southern province of Hatay, 278 hours after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the dead of night on Feb 6, the Istanbul Fire Brigade said.