Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

UN urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Syria to facilitate quake aid
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

UN urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Syria to facilitate quake aid

UN urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Syria to facilitate quake aid

A member of the Syrian army walks past members of the Armenian rescue team at the site of a damaged building, in the aftermath of the earthquake in Aleppo, Syria on Feb 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Firas Makdesi)

11 Feb 2023 01:54AM (Updated: 11 Feb 2023 01:54AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA: The United Nations rights chief called Friday (Feb 10) for an immediate ceasefire in Syria to help facilitate bringing aid to all victims of the region's devastating earthquake.

"At this terrible time in Türkiye and Syria, we call for urgent delivery of assistance to ALL in need," the UN rights office said in a tweet.

"UN human rights chief Volker Turk calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria, and full respect for human rights and humanitarian law obligations so help can reach everyone," it added.

The call came as rescue workers continued their search for survivors in the rubble of the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit Türkiye and Syria on Monday, with the death toll now above 22,000.

Related:

At least 3,377 people have died in Syria, where more than a decade of civil war and Syrian-Russian aerial bombardment had already destroyed hospitals, collapsed the economy and prompted electricity, fuel and water shortages.

The rebel-held areas of Syria near Türkiye's border are in a particularly dire situation since they cannot receive aid from government-held parts of Syria without Damascus's authorisation.

At the same time, Bab al-Hawa - the sole border crossing used to shuttle life-saving aid from Türkiye into conflict-ravaged Syria - has seen its operations disrupted by the deadly earthquake.

Even before the tremor, the UN had repeatedly stressed the need to open more border crossings to make it easier to get aid through.

Source: AFP/ic

Related Topics

Syria Turkey earthquake

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.