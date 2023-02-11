UN urges 'immediate ceasefire' in Syria to facilitate quake aid

GENEVA: The United Nations rights chief called Friday (Feb 10) for an immediate ceasefire in Syria to help facilitate bringing aid to all victims of the region's devastating earthquake.

"At this terrible time in Türkiye and Syria, we call for urgent delivery of assistance to ALL in need," the UN rights office said in a tweet.

"UN human rights chief Volker Turk calls for immediate ceasefire in Syria, and full respect for human rights and humanitarian law obligations so help can reach everyone," it added.

The call came as rescue workers continued their search for survivors in the rubble of the 7.8 magnitude quake that hit Türkiye and Syria on Monday, with the death toll now above 22,000.