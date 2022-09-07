Turkey's Erdogan says West's 'provocative' policies towards Russia not correct

BELGRADE: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday (Sep 7) that he did not think the West's "provocative" policies towards Russia were correct, after the European Union and Group of Seven (G7) nations proposed a price cap on Russian gas.

President Vladimir Putin had earlier threatened to halt all supplies if the EU took such a step, raising the risk of rationing in some of the world's richest countries this winter.

Erdogan was speaking at a news conference with the Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade.

"No need to list the names, but I can clearly say that I do not find the stance that the West is adopting is correct," Erdogan said, speaking at a news conference in Belgrade

"Because there is a West that is leading a policy based on provocation, it will not be possible to achieve a result there," he said, adding that other countries should not underestimate Russia.