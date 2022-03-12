Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers meet amid efforts to mend ties
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers meet amid efforts to mend ties

Turkish, Armenian foreign ministers meet amid efforts to mend ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference after meeting with his counterparts Russian Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Dmytro Kuleba, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Antalya, Turkey, Mar 10, 2022. (File photo: Reuters/Murad Sezer)

12 Mar 2022 05:09PM (Updated: 12 Mar 2022 05:09PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANTALYA, Turkey: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan met for talks in southern Turkey on Saturday (Mar 12) as part of the neighbours' efforts to mend ties after decades of animosity.

The two met at a diplomatic forum in Antalya. Turkey has had no diplomatic or commercial ties with Armenia since the 1990s but they held talks in January in a first attempt to restore links since a 2009 peace accord, which was never ratified.

The two countries are at odds over several issues, primarily the 1.5 million people Armenia says were killed in 1915 by the Ottoman Empire, the precursor to modern Turkey.

Armenia says the 1915 killings constitute a genocide. Turkey accepts that many Armenians living in the Ottoman Empire were killed in clashes with Ottoman forces during World War I, but contests the figures and denies killings were systematic or constitute genocide.

The two countries have said the January talks were "positive and constructive", raising the prospect that ties could be restored and borders reopened.

Tensions flared during a 2020 war over the Nagorno-Karabakh territory. Turkey accused ethnic Armenian forces of occupying land belonging to Azerbaijan. Turkey has since called for a rapprochement, as it seeks greater regional influence.

Source: Reuters/ng

Related Topics

Turkey Armenia

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us