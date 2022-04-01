Turkish ministry to approve request to transfer Khashoggi case to Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL: Turkey's justice minister said on Friday (Apr 1) his ministry would approve a request to transfer a trial over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, as Ankara seeks to mend ties with Riyadh.

Khashoggi's fiancee Hatice Cengiz and rights groups condemned the move, saying Saudi Arabia could not be expected to hold a fair trial.

Khashoggi's killing at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul four years ago grabbed headlines worldwide and strained ties between the two regional powers, leading to an unofficial Saudi boycott of Turkish goods that has cut Ankara's exports to Riyadh by 90 per cent.

A Turkish prosecutor called on Thursday for the Istanbul trial in absentia of 26 Saudi suspects to be halted and transferred to Saudi authorities, who requested the transfer in a response to a letter from the Turkish court.

The court requested the Justice Ministry's opinion on the issue and is expected to rule on the request at its next hearing, set for Apr 7.

Amnesty International secretary general Agnes Callamard, who carried out a UN-led investigation that found Saudi officials "planned and perpetrated" the killing, described the prosecutor's request as "spineless".

The prosecutor said the defendants were foreign citizens, the arrest warrants could not be executed and their statements could not be taken, leaving the case in abeyance or suspension.