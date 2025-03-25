Türkiye braces for further protests as 7 journalists freed

ISTANBUL: Seven journalists detained for covering the mass protests that have gripped Türkiye were granted conditional release on Tuesday (Mar 25) as the nation braced for another day of unrest over the arrest of a top opposition figure.

Vast crowds have hit the streets daily since the Mar 19 move against Istanbul's popular opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, prompting nightly clashes with riot police that have spread across the country.

Imamoglu, 53, of the opposition CHP party, is widely seen as the only politician capable of defeating Türkiye's longtime leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the ballot box, but has now been stripped of his mayorship and jailed because of a graft and terror probe that his supporters denounce as a "political coup".

By Monday, police had arrested 1,133 people, among them journalists, in connection with the protests, with a further 43 rounded up on Monday night, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Early on Tuesday, a court ordered the conditional release of seven out of eight journalists who had been arrested in Istanbul before dawn on Monday, among them an AFP photographer.

Three journalists are still being held. All had been detained on suspicion of "violating the law on meetings and demonstrations", said MLSA rights group, which is providing them with legal counsel.