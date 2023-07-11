Logo
World

Türkiye drops veto, agrees to back Swedish NATO bid
World

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson react during a meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson look on, prior to their meeting, on the eve of a NATO summit, in Vilnius, Lithuania July 10, 2023. REUTERS/Yves Herman/Pool
11 Jul 2023 04:02AM
VILNIUS: Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on Monday (Jul 10) to forward Sweden's application to join NATO to his parliament for approval, the alliance's head Jens Stoltenberg said.

After talks in Vilnius with Erdogan and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Stoltenberg said Türkiye had agreed to move forward, declaring: "This is a historic day."

"President Erdogan has agreed to forward the Accession Protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible and work closely with the assembly to ensure ratification," he said.

A separate joint statement was issued, outlining the agreement between Sweden and Türkiye.

Türkiye has been holding up Sweden's application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harbouring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists.

And on Monday, Erdogan upped the stakes further, demanding that the European Union revive Türkiye's stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO.

But the statement issued after the three-way talks stated that Türkiye and Sweden would work closely in "counter-terrorism coordination" and also boost bilateral trade ties.

"Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye's EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and visa liberalisation," the statement said.

Source: Reuters/ec

