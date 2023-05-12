Turkiye election results set to shape country’s foreign policy agenda amid international scrutiny

ISTANBUL: The outcome of Turkiye’s May 14 election is expected to have a major impact on the country’s foreign policy agenda, as it finds itself at the centre of several international issues.

Its 61 million eligible voters head to the ballot box on Sunday, with polls pointing to a neck-and-neck race between incumbent Turkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Regardless of who emerges victorious, the results are likely to have a ripple effect across the region, said observers.