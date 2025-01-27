19 arrested after Türkiye hotel inferno disaster

ANKARA: Turkish authorities have arrested 19 people as part of an investigation into a fire at a ski resort hotel that killed 78 people, Anadolu state news agency reported on Monday (Jan 27).

Those detained include a deputy mayor for the town responsible for the Kartalkaya resort, a deputy fire chief and the head of another establishment belonging to the hotel owner, the agency said.

The investigation into the Jan 21 disaster has focused on the hotel management and the actions of the emergency services and authorities in the town of Bolu.

On Friday, the owner of the Grand Karta hotel, his son-in-law, the hotel's chief electrician and its head chef were arrested.

Survivors and experts have highlighted the absence of fire alarms and sprinklers, working smoke detectors and proper fire escape routes at the 12-storey building that overlooked the ski slopes.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya has said 238 people were staying in the Grand Karta hotel when the inferno tore through the building in the middle of the night.