Türkiye says NATO defences intercepted third missile from Iran, asks Tehran to clarify

ANKARA: North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) air defences in the eastern Mediterranean have shot down a third ballistic missile that was fired from Iran towards Türkiye, the Turkish Defence Ministry said on Friday (Mar 13), adding that it was asking Tehran for clarification.

NATO air defences shot down the first Iranian ballistic missile fired at Türkiye on Mar 4, followed by the shooting down of a second Iranian missile on Mar 9. The ministry has said the first incoming missile was downed en route to Turkish airspace, while the second entered it.

The missiles increasingly pose a test for NATO member Ankara and the alliance. Türkiye, NATO's second-largest army and Iran's neighbour, has warned Tehran against any more attacks. It also protested to Tehran after every incident, but has not suggested it wants to formally call on alliance members for protection.

"All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace. Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident," the ministry said in a statement.

There was no immediate comment from Iran, but it has so far repeatedly rejected deliberately targeting Türkiye amid its war with the United States and Israel.

Following the incidents, NATO has beefed up its ballistic missile defences in the region and deployed a US Patriot air defence system to the southeastern Turkish province of Malatya to increase defence at the Kurecik radar base there used by the alliance.