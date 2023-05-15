Türkiye faces runoff election with Erdogan leading

ANKARA, Türkiye: Türkiye is headed for a runoff presidential vote after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outperformed projections in Sunday's election (May 14) as he sought to extend his two-decade rule, holding a sizable lead over his rival but falling short of an outright majority.

Neither Erdogan nor rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu cleared the 50 per cent threshold needed to avoid a second round, to be held on May 28, in an election seen as a verdict on Erdogan's increasingly authoritarian path.

The presidential vote will decide not only who leads Türkiye, a NATO-member country of 85 million, but also whether it reverts to a more secular, democratic path; how it will handle its severe cost of living crisis and manage key relations with Russia, the Middle East and the West.

Kilicdaroglu, who said he would prevail in the runoff, urged his supporters to be patient and accused Erdogan's party of interfering with the counting and reporting of results.

But Erdogan performed better than pre-election polls had predicted, and he appeared in a confident and combative mood as he addressed his flag-waving, cheering supporters.

"We are already ahead of our closest rival by 2.6 million votes. We expect this figure to increase with official results," Erdogan said.

With almost 97 per cent of ballot boxes counted, Erdogan led with 49.39 per cent of votes and Kilicdaroglu had 44.92 per cent, according to state-owned news agency Anadolu. Türkiye's High Election Board gave Erdogan 49.49 per cent with 91.93 per cent of ballot boxes counted.

ERDOGAN HAS EDGE

The results reflected deep polarization in a country at a political crossroads. The vote was set to hand Erdogan's ruling alliance a majority in parliament, giving him a potential edge heading into the runoff.

Opinion polls before the election had pointed to a very tight race but gave Kilicdaroglu, who heads a six-party alliance, a slight lead. Two polls on Friday even showed him above the 50 per cent threshold.

"Erdogan will have an advantage in a second vote after his alliance did far better than the opposition's alliance," said Hakan Akbas, managing director of political advisory Strategic Advisory Services.

A third nationalist presidential candidate, Sinan Ogan, stood at 5.3 per cent of the vote. He could be a "kingmaker" in the runoff depending on which candidate he endorses, analysts said.

The opposition said Erdogan's party was delaying full results from emerging by lodging objections, while authorities were publishing results in an order that artificially boosted Erdogan's tally.

Kilicdaroglu, in an earlier appearance, said that Erdogan's party was "destroying the will of Türkiye" by objecting to the counts of more than 1,000 ballot boxes. "You cannot prevent what will happen with objections. We will never let this become a fait accompli," he said.

Meanwhile, supporters of both sides celebrated.

Thousands of Erdogan voters converged on the party's headquarters in Ankara, blasting party songs from loudspeakers and waving flags and Erdogan posters. Some danced in the street.