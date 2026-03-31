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Türkiye says fourth missile fired from Iran has been intercepted
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Türkiye says fourth missile fired from Iran has been intercepted

NATO forces intercepted a fourth missile that Türkiye says was fired from Iran since the US-Israeli war began, according to Türkiye's Defence Ministry, though the Iranian embassy denied responsibility.

Türkiye says fourth missile fired from Iran has been intercepted

This handout picture taken and released by Turkish Ministry of National Defence press office on Mar 12, 2026 shows Turkish soldiers waiting in front of Incirlik military base in Adana. (Photo: AFP/Turkish Defence Ministry)

31 Mar 2026 02:26AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 02:42AM)
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ISTANBUL: Türkiye's Defence MinistryTürkiye's Defence Ministry said Monday (Mar 30) that NATO forces had intercepted a new missile fired from Iran - the fourth since the start of the Middle East war.

None of the four projectiles managed to hit Turkish soil, according to the authorities. 

"A ballistic munition, which has been determined to have been fired from Iran and to have entered Turkish airspace, was neutralised by NATO air and missile defence forces deployed in the eastern Mediterranean," said a ministry statement.

A member of the US-led defence alliance, Türkiye, which borders Iran, has been largely spared the sort of retaliation from Tehran suffered by countries in the Middle East. 

Long critical of both Iran and Israel, Ankara has sought to avoid being dragged into the war, sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb 28.

"Preventing our country from being dragged into this inferno is our number one priority," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had declared.

Iran's embassy in Türkiye has denied that Tehran was behind the four missiles fired at Turkish airspace, and has offered to set up a joint team to investigate the incidents. 

Despite that overture, Ankara announced last week that NATO would deploy a new Patriot air-defence battery at southern Türkiye's Incirlik military base, which hosts US forces.

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Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Turkey US-Israel war on Iran NATO
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