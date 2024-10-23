Logo
Turkiye says some dead, injured after attack at state aviation site
Turkiye says some dead, injured after attack at state aviation site

The Turkish flag flies at the Embassy of Turkey in Washington, US, Aug 6, 2018. (File photo: REUTERS/Brian Snyder)

23 Oct 2024 09:44PM (Updated: 23 Oct 2024 09:52PM)
ANKARA: Turkiye said on Wednesday (Oct 23) that a deadly attack was carried out at the headquarters of Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) near Ankara, while media reported a loud explosion at the site and showed footage of an exchange of gunfire there.

"A terrorist attack was carried out against the TUSAS facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara. Unfortunately, we have martyrs and injured people," Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on social media X.

The cause of the explosion and the subsequent gunfire remained unclear, with some media reports claiming a suicide attack had occurred. Emergency services were dispatched to the site, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

Television images showed a damaged gate and a nearby clash in a parking lot.

TUSAS is one of Turkiye's most important defence and aviation companies. It produces KAAN, the country's first national combat aircraft, among other projects.

Source: Reuters/fh

