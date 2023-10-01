Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Türkiye says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Türkiye says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building

Türkiye says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building

Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkiye, Oct 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

01 Oct 2023 04:33PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ANKARA: Turkiye's interior minister said on Sunday (Oct 1) two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was "neutralised" by authorities there.

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.

Reuters footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and an armoured vehicle gathered near the centre of Turkey's capital, where police had blocked several nearby roads.

Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9.30am local time.

Security forces are seen outside the Interior Ministry following a bomb attack in Ankara, Turkiye, Oct 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
Members of Turkish Police Special Forces secure an area following an explosion near the Interior Ministry in Ankara, Turkiye, Oct 1, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

"Two terrorists came with a light commercial vehicle in front of the entrance gate of the General Directorate of Security of our Ministry of Internal Affairs and carried out a bomb attack," he said.

He added that one blew himself up and the other was "neutralised", which usually means was killed. "Our struggle will continue until the last terrorist is neutralised," Yerlikaya wrote.

Ankara's chief prosecutor launched an investigation into what it also called a terrorist attack.

Authorities did not identify any specific militant group.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Türkiye

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.