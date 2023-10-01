Türkiye says terrorists set off bomb at Ankara government building

ANKARA: Turkiye's interior minister said on Sunday (Oct 1) two terrorists carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry buildings in Ankara, adding one of them died in the explosion and the other was "neutralised" by authorities there.

Turkish media earlier reported that an explosion was heard near the parliament and ministerial buildings, and broadcasters showed footage of debris scattered on a street near the Interior Ministry.

Reuters footage showed soldiers, ambulances, fire trucks and an armoured vehicle gathered near the centre of Turkey's capital, where police had blocked several nearby roads.

Ali Yerlikaya, the interior minister, said on social media platform X that two police officers were slightly injured in the incident at 9.30am local time.