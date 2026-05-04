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Death toll from Türkiye school shooting rises to 10
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World

Death toll from Türkiye school shooting rises to 10

Death toll from Türkiye school shooting rises to 10

Mourners display roses at the entrance gate of the Ayser Calik college ahead of the funerals for nine victims killed in a school shooting by a 14-year-old, an attack that has sent shockwaves across the country in the southern province of Kahramanmaras on Apr 16, 2026. (Photo: AFP/Yasin Akgul)

04 May 2026 04:29PM (Updated: 04 May 2026 04:31PM)
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ISTANBUL: An 11-year-old girl has died of injuries sustained in a school shooting in southern Türkiye more than two weeks ago, bringing the death toll to 10, media reported on Monday (May 4).

Almina Agaoglu died in hospital, the private NTV television reported.

A 14-year-old opened fire at a school in the Kahramanmaras province on Apr 15, killing nine students aged 10 and 11 and one teacher.

The youth attacker died at the scene.

Authorities said the boy brought five firearms to the school and was the son of a former police inspector, who has since been arrested.

In a separate incident the previous day in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, a former student opened fire at his former high school, wounding 16 people, before taking his own life when confronted by police.

The attacks have sparked public outrage. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has dismissed a deputy education minister and said the government would introduce measures, including restrictions on gun ownership.

Related:

Source: AFP/dc

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shooting Türkiye
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