Türkiye threatens fines against Nutella-maker for lost nut sales

ANKARA: Turkish authorities on Thursday (Nov 6) threatened to impose fines on Italian food group Ferrero for not buying Turkish hazelnuts, which are a key part of its globally sold Nutella spread.

Turkish media reports said that Ferrero planned to stop buying in Türkiye, its traditional supplier and the world's number one hazelnut producer, because of higher prices caused by shortages and bad weather that had affected quality.

The Turkish Competition Authority said, however, that "Ferrero will have to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of nuts in shells between September and December" from Turkish producers who regularly accuse the Italian group of holding down prices.

It warned that fines could be imposed if the nut sales were not made. Ferrero did not immediately comment.

The competition authority said Ferrero normally had an "obligation" to buy at least 45,000 tonnes of nuts a year, used for Nutella and other cakes and sweets. This was reduced to 30,000 tonnes in 2025 because of the lower production and "quality problems".

Prices for Turkish nuts have taken off this year because of a late frost in April and then a long, hot and dry summer, which badly hit production.

Ferrero and the competition authority agreed on a sales deal last year after Türkiye carried out an inquiry into accusations that the Italian firm had abused its dominant position.

A European fruit and nut trader, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that Ferrero had taken a tough line with Turkish producers after the nut harvest started in September.

The trader said that prices of Turkish hazelnuts had doubled this year on European markets to more than 20 euros (US$23) a kilogramme.

In 2023, Türkiye exported more than 280,000 tonnes of hazelnuts, worth US$1.86 billion, according to the trade association.

Ferrero, which also makes Kinder bars and other sweets and breakfast cereals, sells Nutella - in which the nuts make up only 13 per cent of the spread - in about 170 markets.