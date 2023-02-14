Türkiye finds more survivors as anger grows a week after earthquake

ANTAKYA, Türkiye: Rescuers in Türkiye pulled several children alive from collapsed buildings on Monday (Feb 13), a week after the country's worst earthquake in modern history, but hopes of many more survivors were fading and criticism of the authorities grew.

In one city, rescuers were digging a tunnel to reach a grandmother, mother and daughter, all from one family, who appeared to have survived the 7.8 magnitude Feb 6 quake and aftershock that have killed more than 37,000 in Türkiye and Syria.

But others were bracing for the inevitable scaling down of operations as low temperatures reduced the already slim chances of survival with some Polish rescuers announcing they would leave on Wednesday.

In the shattered Syrian city of Aleppo, UN aid chief Martin Griffiths said the rescue phase was "coming to a close", with the focus switching to shelter, food and schooling.

In a sign of hope, a 13-year-old was pulled out alive after spending 182 hours under the rubble of a collapsed building in Türkiye's southern Hatay province on Monday, his head braced, and covered for warmth, before he was moved into an ambulance.

A young girl named Miray was recovered alive in the southeastern Turkish city of Adiyaman, officials said, while state broadcaster TRT Haber said a 10-year-old girl was rescued in the southern Turkish province of Kahramanmaras.

At least two other children and three adults were also reported to have been rescued.

THREE GENERATIONS TRAPPED

In one dramatic rescue attempt in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras, rescuers said they had contact with a grandmother, mother and baby trapped in a room in the remains of three-storey building. Rescuers were digging a second tunnel to reach them, after a first route was blocked.

"I have a very strong feeling we are going to get them," said Burcu Baldauf, head of the Turkish voluntary healthcare team. "It’s already a miracle. After seven days, they are there with no water, no food and in good condition."

On the same street, emergency workers covered a body in a black bag. "This is your brother," one grieving woman said, with another wailing. "No, no."

The Turkish toll now exceeds the 31,643 killed in a quake in 1939, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said, making it the worst quake in Türkiye's modern history.