Once home to civilisations, fabled Antioch left in ruins after Türkiye-Syria earthquake

ANTAKYA, Türkiye: The smashed dome of the ancient mosque, considered to be Türkiye's oldest, covers rubble that used to be a prayer hall.

Once a home to a myriad of civilisations, the southern city of Antakya lies in ruins after last Monday's 7.8-magnitude quake.

Fourteen centuries of history were ravaged in less than two minutes in Antakya, a fabled ancient Greek centre known throughout most of its history as Antioch.

Erected in the year 638, the Habib-i Neccar was "the first mosque built within modern-day Türkiye's borders", according to the government's culture portal.

Only its walls have survived, leaving delicate yellow, red and blue paintings and calligraphy exposed to the winter sky.

"A bit of the Prophet Muhammad's beard was once preserved in a box" at the mosque, said Havva Pamukcu, a 50-year-old woman wearing a headscarf.

"I'm heartbroken," she said.

A few hundred metres away, a Greek Orthodox church erected in the 14th century - and rebuilt in 1870 after another earthquake - is also gone.

A white cross that once stood on its pointed roof now lies atop shattered walls and broken pieces of wood.

"All the walls have fallen. We're in despair," said Sertac Paul Bozkurt, a member of the council managing the church.