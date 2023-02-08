Thai student affected by Türkiye quake turns 'hard time' into opportunity to help other survivors

A Thai student in Türkiye who was affected by the devastating earthquake is trying to make the best of a tough situation by helping other survivors.

Mr Suraphat Kobkaew told CNA on Wednesday (Feb 8) that he had been asleep when the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck central Türkiye and Syria rocked his nine-storey building.

The tremors that struck in the early hours of Monday left cracks in his residence, and "some part(s) of the wall fell down to the ground", said the 23-year-old.

Mr Kobkaew, who managed to escape unscathed, is currently staying in a camp at Cukurova University located in Adana with other quake survivors.

He adds that the others in the camp are people "who cannot go back to their homes".

Despite nervousness and anxiety about the evolving situation, Mr Kobkaew said that he has been lending a hand by distributing food, carrying blankets and other necessities.

"Why I am helping the camp? Because during the hard time(s), it is better to do something good and I'm still alive and healthy," he explained.

Cukurova University and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have provided those seeking shelter with food, heat and "some cushion(s) to sleep on".

Mr Kobkaew said that they have been supplied with items that are easy to consume such as soup and bread.