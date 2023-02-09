Twitter down in Türkiye as quake response criticism mounts

ISTANBUL: Twitter became inaccessible on major Turkish mobile providers on Wednesday (Feb 8) as online criticism mounted of the government's response to this week's deadly earthquake.

AFP reporters were unable to access the social media network across Türkiye. It still worked using VPN services that disguise a user's location and are generally free to use.

The netblocks.org social media monitor showed Twitter becoming throttled and then completely blocked across all major cell phone providers.

"The filtering measure is likely to impact community rescue efforts underway after the series of deadly earthquakes on Monday," netblocks.com warned.

"Türkiye has an extensive history of social media restrictions during national emergencies and safety incidents," the monitor added.