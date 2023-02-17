Türkiye-Syria quake death toll passes 41,000 as UN appeals for aid

ISTANBUL: The death toll from the earthquake that has devastated parts of Türkiye and Syria exceeded 41,000 on Friday (Feb 17) as the United Nations appealed for US$1 billion to address a growing humanitarian crisis.

Eleven days after the quake - now one of the 10 deadliest of the past 100 years - Turkish rescuers pulled a 17-year-old girl and a woman in her 20s out of the rubble.

"She looked to be in good health. She opened and closed her eyes," coal miner Ali Akdogan said after participating in the rescue of Aleyna Olmez in Kahramanmaras, a city near the quake's epicentre.

But hopes of finding survivors have largely faded.

Many in the affected zones are facing a dire emergency as they try to pick up the pieces in freezing conditions, without food, water and toilets - raising the spectre of further disaster from diseases.

"The needs are enormous, people are suffering and there's no time to lose," said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement, calling for funds to help the victims.

He said that the contributions would provide humanitarian relief for three months to 5.2 million people.

The money would "allow aid organisations to rapidly scale up vital support", including in the areas of food security, protection, education, water and shelter, he added.

"I urge the international community to step up and fully fund this critical effort in response to one of the biggest natural disasters of our times."