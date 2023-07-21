Türkiye urges Sweden to act over terrorism for NATO membership support

ISTANBUL: Türkiye will act to ratify Sweden's NATO membership bid in conjunction with cooperation from Stockholm in the fight against terrorism, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted on Friday (Jul 21) as saying.

Sweden and Finland applied for NATO membership last year in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, abandoning policies of military non-alignment that had lasted through the Cold War. Their applications must be approved by all members of the alliance.

Having held up ratification of Sweden's NATO bid for more than a year, Erdogan unexpectedly agreed after the alliance's summit in Lithuania this month to forward it to Türkiye's parliament when the legislature reconvenes in October.

"Turkish parliament's working schedule will determine the process of Sweden's NATO membership (ratification)," Erdogan told reporters on a flight returning from Gulf countries and northern Cyprus, according to a readout from his office.

"It would be in Sweden's favour if they take concrete steps on the fight against terrorist organisations and on the extradition of terrorists."