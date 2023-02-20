Türkiye winds down quake rescue as Blinken pledges fresh US aid

ANTAKYA: Türkiye on Sunday (Feb 19) said rescue efforts following last week's devastating earthquake had ended in all but two provinces as visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced US$100 million in fresh humanitarian aid.

The 7.8-magnitude tremor that struck southeastern Türkiye and northern Syria on Feb 6 has killed more than 45,000 people, with the likelihood of finding survivors two weeks on extremely remote.

The head of Türkiye's disaster agency Yunus Sezer on Sunday said search and rescue efforts had been completed in all provinces apart from Hatay and Kahramanmaras, the earthquake's epicentre.

They were continuing at around 40 buildings in the provinces on the 14th day, said Sezer, but he expected the number to fall by late Sunday.

The agency head also said Türkiye's death toll had risen to 40,689.

Blinken also met members of the White Helmets rescue group, which operates in rebel-held areas of Syria, and discussed the relief effort there.

"LONG-TERM EFFORT"

The winding-down of rescue operations came as Blinken arrived in Türkiye to show solidarity with a NATO ally and announce a new aid package worth US$100 million.

Washington's top diplomat met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu at Incirlik air base in southern Türkiye, through which the United States has shipped aid.