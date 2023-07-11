Türkiye unblocks Sweden NATO bid, setting stage for summit

VILNIUS: Türkiye agreed on Monday (Jul 10) to allow Sweden to join the NATO alliance, setting the stage for the allies to showcase their unity at a summit focused on securing support for Ukraine's battle against Russia's invasion.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's block on Sweden's membership bid had cast a cloud over preparations for Tuesday's meeting, but Sweden and Türkiye ironed out their differences in eleventh-hour talks.

After meeting Erdogan and Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, NATO secretary general Jens Stoltenberg declared it had been a "historic day" after the Turkish leader agreed to back Stockholm's application.

"Completing Sweden's accession to NATO is an historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time. It makes us all stronger and safer," Stoltenberg said.

Sweden's bid must still be approved by the Turkish parliament, but Erdogan has agreed to push for its ratification.

Hungary is also yet to approve it, although Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has vowed it will not be the last to make the step, implying it will move soon.

US President Joe Biden, also in Vilnius for the summit, thanked Stoltenberg and said: "I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO ally."

Türkiye has been holding up Sweden's application to join the Atlantic alliance, accusing Stockholm of harbouring Kurdish activists Ankara regards as terrorists.

And on Monday, Erdogan upped the stakes further, demanding that the European Union revive Türkiye's stalled EU membership bid as a precondition for Sweden joining NATO.

But the statement issued after the three-way talks stated that Türkiye and Sweden would work closely in "counter-terrorism coordination" and boost bilateral trade ties.

"GOOD MEETING"

"Sweden will actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkiye's EU accession process, including modernisation of the EU-Turkiye Customs Union and visa liberalisation," the statement said.

That agreement came after Erdogan paused his talks with Stoltenberg and Kristersson for a side meeting with EU chief Charles Michel, president of the European Council.

Michel hailed a "good meeting", adding that they had "explored opportunities ahead to bring EU-Türkiye cooperation back to the forefront and re-energise our relations".

Türkiye has been a formal candidate to join the European Union since 2005, and an aspirant since long before that, but talks have long been stalled with little sign of life.

But Monday's statements imply Ankara and Brussels may move on boosting trade, updating their customs agreements and loosening visa rules in the absence of formal membership talks.