Rescuers evacuate 50,000 as Türkiye battles wildfires

FLIGHTS BRIEFLY SUSPENDED

Yumakli said more than 1,000 people had been drafted in to tackle the blaze with four planes, 14 helicopters and 106 fire trucks.



AFAD said another 3,000 residents were evacuated from Manisa, 40 kilometres north of Izmir.



Another 1,500 people were forced out of their homes in the southern Hatay region, where four helicopters, 211 fire engines and 540 firefighters were fighting a blaze some 10 kilometres north of the city of Antakya, the governor said.



Around 850 others were forced to flee from two other wildfires in northwestern Türkiye, AFAD said.



Meanwhile, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X that one person had been arrested for allegedly starting one of the wildfires in the Izmir area with gasoline.