Rescuers evacuate 50,000 as Türkiye battles wildfires

The worst blaze began Sunday in Seferihisar, a forested area 50 kilometres southwest of the resort city of Izmir, spreading rapidly with winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour, officials said.
"A total of over 50,000 citizens from 41 settlements have been temporarily relocated to safe areas," AFAD wrote on X, saying 79 people had been affected by smoke and other fire-related issues, none seriously.
Of that number, 42,300 were evacuated from Seferihisar, where TV footage showed huge areas of flame raging through forested areas, sending vast clouds of black smoke into the sky.
FLIGHTS BRIEFLY SUSPENDED
Yumakli said more than 1,000 people had been drafted in to tackle the blaze with four planes, 14 helicopters and 106 fire trucks.
AFAD said another 3,000 residents were evacuated from Manisa, 40 kilometres north of Izmir.
Another 1,500 people were forced out of their homes in the southern Hatay region, where four helicopters, 211 fire engines and 540 firefighters were fighting a blaze some 10 kilometres north of the city of Antakya, the governor said.
Around 850 others were forced to flee from two other wildfires in northwestern Türkiye, AFAD said.
Meanwhile, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said on X that one person had been arrested for allegedly starting one of the wildfires in the Izmir area with gasoline.
Since Friday, 263 fires had broken out across Türkiye, of which 259 were under control while efforts were ongoing to fight the remaining four, the agriculture and forestry ministry said.
Izmir airport, which temporarily suspended flights on Sunday, resumed operations, Turkish media reported.
Wildfires have ravaged nearly 19,000 hectares of land across Türkiye so far this year, according to the website of the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).
Experts say human-driven climate change is causing more frequent and more intense wildfires and other natural disasters, and have warned Türkiye to take measures to tackle the problem.