Türkiye's top diplomat tells Blinken Kurdish fighters 'cannot be allowed' in Syria: Spokesperson

But Washington has long seen the SDF - which spearheaded the fight that defeated the Islamic State group militants in 2019 - as crucial to preventing a resurgence in the area.Fidan told Blinken that Ankara backed the efforts of Syria's new rulers to "ensure the territorial integrity and security" of the country.He also said during the phone call that "it is important to act in cooperation with the new Syrian administration in order to ensure stability in Syria and to complete the transition period in an orderly manner", according to the ministry spokesperson.